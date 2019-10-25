Greenfire wins Minority Business Enterprise Award

Greenfire Management Services, a construction company with locations in Milwaukee and Wausau, has been awarded the 2019 Wisconsin Minority Business Enterprise Award for Outstanding Large Business.

Greenfire received the honor at the Governor’s Award Breakfast during the 38th Annual Marketplace Conference. The event was held at the Potawatomi Conference Center. Greenfire is owned by the Potawatomi Business Development Corp. and is a certified minority-owned business enterprise.

The company was recognized for establishing a business that demonstrated the capacity to grow and has plans for continued expansion.

Greenfire was established in 2010 and is headquartered in Milwaukee.

Twenty-five Wisconsin companies from 12 cities were selected as finalists for the 2019 Marketplace Governor’s Awards. The annual event honors businesses owned by minorities, women and service-disabled veterans. More than 150 nominations were received this year recognizing the achievements of Wisconsin businesses of all sizes and industries.