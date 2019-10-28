Quantcast
Supreme Court weighs if workers deserve pay for time spent gearing up

By: Michaela Paukner, mpaukner@wislawjournal.com October 28, 2019 3:41 pm

A lawsuit in front of the Wisconsin Supreme Court could determine if construction workers and their counterparts in other industries are owed pay for time they have to spend putting on uniforms and safety gear at job sites.

