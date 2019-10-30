Molson Coors restructuring as beer sales decline

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

AP Business Writer

Molson Coors Brewing Co. is laying off 500 workers throughout the world and restructuring its operations in response to declining beer sales.

The company expects to save $150 million by closing offices in Denver and elsewhere and simplifying its structure. Its four business units — U.S., Canada, Europe and International — will be consolidated in North America and Europe.

Chicago will be the site of its North American headquarters. Support functions like finance and human resources that are now scattered throughout the U.S. will be run out of Milwaukee.

Molson Coors says it will save about $150 million with the new structure. It will use that money to improve its digital marketing and hasten its introduction of products like the canned wine and hard coffee it released this year. Molson Coors says it has been working on reducing the time it takes to bring new products to the U.S. market from 18 months to as little as four months.

Molson Coors is also continuing its previously announced plan to modernize its breweries and make them more responsive to consumer demand. The company’s brewery in Golden, Colorado, is the largest in the U.S., making up to 10 million barrels of beer a year.

“Our business is at an inflection point,” said Gavin Hattersley, Molson Coors President and CEO. “We can continue down the path we’ve been on for several years now, or we can make the significant and difficult changes necessary to get back on the right track.”

Molson Coors is dropping “Brewing” from its name to emphasize that it makes more than beer. It will become Molson Coors Beverage Co. in January.

Beer sales were up 5% in Asia and Western Europe in 2018 and rose 6% in Eastern Europe, according to Euromonitor. But they were flat in the U.S. as canned cocktails, hard seltzers and craft beers stole market share from the big brewers. Molson Coors’ beer brands include Miller, Molson, Coors, Blue Moon, Pilsner Urquell and Foster’s. It also makes Henry’s Hard Soda.

All told, Molson Coors reported a third-quarter loss of $402.8 million on Wednesday. By share, the company lost $1.86. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were $1.48 a share.

That exceeded Wall Street’s expectations, according to Zacks Investment Research. But the company’s adjusted revenue of $2.84 billion fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Molson Coors’ sales fell by 3% to $8.1 billion in the first nine months of the year.

The company’s shares slipped 3.6% to $52.71 in midday trading.