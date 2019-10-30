Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Report: Construction costs likely to rise in Milwaukee next year

Report: Construction costs likely to rise in Milwaukee next year

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com October 30, 2019 2:15 pm

Although a steady backlog of work is expected to keep commercial contractors busy in Milwaukee next year, the city’s tight labor market could continue to drive up costs even as an economic slowdown looms, according to a recent report.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo