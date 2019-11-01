Quantcast
Adams partners with Schnick Electric

By: Daily Reporter Staff November 1, 2019 1:00 pm

With over 30 years of experience providing solutions in the electrical, standby power and low voltage arenas, Adams Electric recently announced a new partnership with Schnick Electric and Randy Schnick of Delavan.

After providing service to the families and businesses of southeast Wisconsin and northern Illinois for over 35 years, Schnick is retiring and transitioning his existing team, equipment and customers to Adams.

Schnick Master Electrician Bill Jones has also joined the team at Adams Electric.

Adams Electric operates out of the newly remodeled 30,000-square-foot location at 801 N. Wisconsin St. in Elkhorn.

