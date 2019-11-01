Quantcast
Alliant pledges to develop 1,000 MWs of solar energy by 2023

Alliant pledges to develop 1,000 MWs of solar energy by 2023

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com November 1, 2019 3:24 pm

Alliant Energy on Thursday announced plans to develop 1,000 megawatts of solar power in Wisconsin by the end of 2023, a move that comes on the heels of other large solar projects and would represent a major expansion of the state's solar capacity.

