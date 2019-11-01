Quade joins First Business as deputy chief credit officer

First Business Financial Services has announced that Brad Quade has been hired as deputy chief credit officer.

Quade has over 30 years of experience in the banking industry, having worked at both publicly traded and privately owned institutions. He has led successful lending teams in commercial banking, investment real estate, and equipment leasing as well as treasury management services. He has developed industry expertise in banking for equipment manufacturers, distribution, metal fabrication, printing and commercial development. His banking background also includes management of process improvement projects for a variety of banking functional areas.

Quade holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and is a Certified Public Accountant. He has been a board member and supporter for a variety of charitable organizations throughout his career, including many well-known Milwaukee firms focused on education, arts, homeless care, nutrition and religion.