Trump signs bill renaming Sun Prairie post office

By: Associated Press November 1, 2019 10:35 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed a bill renaming the Sun Prairie post office after a firefighter who was killed in an explosion last year.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s office says Trump signed the bill Thursday renaming the post office after Cory Barr. He was killed in a natural-gas explosion in downtown Sun Prairie in July 2018.

Workers installing fiber-optic cable triggered the explosion when they mistakenly struck an underground gas line. Barr was among a group of firefighters who evacuated more than 100 people from the area ahead of the blast. Six buildings were destroyed but no one else was killed.

Baldwin and Wisconsin’s other U.S. senator, Ron Johnson, introduced the bill in April. The Senate passed it in July. The House passed it Oct. 16.

