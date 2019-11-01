US construction spending rises 0.5% in September

Quantcast
By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com November 1, 2019 10:11 am

The Milwaukee skyline has seen its share of changes over the past few years.

The Milwaukee skyline has seen its share of changes over the past few years. Spending on construction projects rose by 0.5% in September, boosted by government and private residential projects. (Aerial photo by Kevin Harnack)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. construction spending rose by 0.5% in September, boosted by government and private residential projects.

The Commerce Department reported Friday that government construction rose 1.5% during the month, powered by state and local building.

The September increase comes as the previous August gain of 0.1% was revised down to -0.3%.

Private residential construction increased by 0.6%. The construction of single-family homes was up by 1.3% but apartment building or multi-family home projects falling 0.7%.

The figure for total construction spending, after being adjusted for seasonal variations, came in at an annual rate of $1.29 trillion, 2 percent lower than September 2018.

During the first nine months of 2019, U.S. construction spending was $968.7 billion, a drop of 2.2% from the first nine months of 2018.

