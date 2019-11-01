US construction spending rises 0.5% in September

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. construction spending rose by 0.5% in September, boosted by government and private residential projects.

The Commerce Department reported Friday that government construction rose 1.5% during the month, powered by state and local building.

The September increase comes as the previous August gain of 0.1% was revised down to -0.3%.

Private residential construction increased by 0.6%. The construction of single-family homes was up by 1.3% but apartment building or multi-family home projects falling 0.7%.

The figure for total construction spending, after being adjusted for seasonal variations, came in at an annual rate of $1.29 trillion, 2 percent lower than September 2018.

During the first nine months of 2019, U.S. construction spending was $968.7 billion, a drop of 2.2% from the first nine months of 2018.