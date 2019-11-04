UW-Madison uses robots to deliver food to students

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin-Madison is using rolling robots to deliver food.

The school entered into a contract with Starship Technologies this summer to get access to a fleet of 30 robots that resemble coolers on wheels. The robots can navigate sidewalks autonomously although human controllers can take over at a moment’s notice.

Students and faculty employees can use a Starship app to order food from several university restaurants and watch the robots’ progress as they travel to their address. Users will get an alert when the robot arrives. Each delivery will cost $1.99. That money will go to Starship Technologies.

The robots began deliveries Monday on the campus’ north side. University officials hope to expand service campus-wide once the robots have mapped the entire area.