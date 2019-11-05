Quantcast
Trending
Home / Environment / Michigan affirms offer to share Asian carp project costs

Michigan affirms offer to share Asian carp project costs

By: Associated Press November 5, 2019 12:49 pm

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan says it remains willing to contribute $8 million toward the initial stages of a project to prevent Asian carp from reaching the Great Lakes.

Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Eichinger affirmed the commitment Tuesday in a letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The money would pay for the pre-construction, engineering and design of a planned barrier system at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet, Illinois.

The site is a choke point where bighead, silver and black carp could be blocked from using Chicago-area waterways to migrate to Lake Michigan.

Congress has been asked to cover most of the project’s $778 million cost.

Officials say the urgency was underscored by a recent announcement that 76 water samples taken beyond Brandon Road had tested positive for Asian carp DNA.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo