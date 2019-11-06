Quantcast
Trending
Home / Building Blocks / BUILDING BLOCKS: Racine Honda

BUILDING BLOCKS: Racine Honda

By: Daily Reporter Staff November 6, 2019 1:01 pm

The building will have a new showroom and a full-service department with 34 bays, including two detail bays and a car wash. It will also have new sales and finance offices and a storage mezzanine.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo