Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / Crews to dismantle house teetering over Lake Michigan

Crews to dismantle house teetering over Lake Michigan

By: Associated Press November 6, 2019 10:37 am

SOMERS, Wis. (AP) — Crews are preparing to dismantle a house teetering on a cliff over Lake Michigan in southeastern Wisconsin.

The bank-owned property was scheduled to be razed on Oct. 11. But demolition was delayed because of equipment troubles and bad weather.

The Kenosha News reports equipment was moved into place Tuesday.

The three-story house has been in danger of falling into Lake Michigan for the past year and a half.

Storms and high lake levels have eaten away at the bluff where the home sits. The back porch of the house fell into the lake last year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo