Faith Technologies increases rankings on top-50 lists

Faith Technologies is ranked No. 10 on Electrical Construction & Maintenance magazine’s annual Top 50 Electrical Contractors list. Faith increased its rank on this list from No. 11 in 2018 to No. 10 in 2019.

The EC&M Top 50 Electrical Contractors list was established in 2000, and ranks U.S. contractors based on their electrical revenue from the previous year. Faith Technologies had a revenue of more than $773 million in 2018.

Faith Technologies also increased its rank on EC&M’s Top 40 Electrical Design Firms list for 2019 from No. 29 in 2018 to No. 20 in 2019. EC&M considers the size and business conditions of leading electrical design firms when establishing its annual list.