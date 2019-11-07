Assembly to vote on overrides of governor’s vetoes

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Legislature’s first veto override attempt in nearly a decade seemed destined to fail on Thursday, with no Democrats planning to jump ranks to provide Republicans with the votes they need to have their way.

But Assembly Republicans planned nonetheless to force votes on three budget items that Gov. Tony Evers vetoed this summer. Their doing so will mark the first time since 2010 that either house of the Legislature has attempted to override a veto. Such attempts are rarely successful. The last time a veto was overridden was in 1985.

The votes come on what promises to be a tumultuous day at the end of a week of clashes between Evers and the Republican-controlled Legislature. Evers called a special session on gun control for Thursday, but Republicans planned to avoid debating on the bills by gaveling in and out without taking action. Gun-control advocates planned to rally at the Capitol and watch the debate from inside the chamber.

That bit of theater follows the Senate voting Tuesday to fire Evers’ pick to run the agriculture department. Evers attended the debate in person, on the floor of the Senate, and then tore into senators after the vote, calling the action “BS” in comments sprinkled with profanity.

Evers stands to come out better on Thursday, since Republicans’ veto-override attempt is unlikely to succeed. Democrats will also force a debate on gun issues outside of the special session, by bringing it up during discussion about a different bill related to preventing suicide.

Overriding a veto requires votes by two-thirds of the lawmakers present in the Assembly and Senate. Republicans have a 63-36 majority in the Assembly. That’s short of the 66 votes they’ll need if everyone is present.

Overriding a veto would also need 22 votes in the Senate, where Republicans have 19 seats. The Senate doesn’t plan to return until January.

The vetoes up for override votes Thursday nixed $15 million set aside for a regional crisis center in northern Wisconsin, instead allowing the money to be used to expand Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center in Madison; blocked $5 million a year for doctors who care for people in state health-care programs; and gave the Evers administration more control over how to spend $500,000 meant for increasing the number of in-state health-care providers.