Members named to Taskforce on Climate and Economic Equity

Milwaukee County Supervisor Supreme Moore Omokunde and City of Milwaukee Alderman Nik Kovac have announced the members of the Milwaukee City-County Joint Taskforce on Climate and Economic Equity and scheduled the group’s first meeting for Nov. 11.

Taskforce members include August Ball of Cream City Conservation, Pam Fendt of Milwaukee Area Labor Council, Julie Kersick of Community Advocates Public Policy Institute, Ted Kraig of Wisconsin Climate Table, Ayanna Lee of Milwaukee Youth Council, George Martin of NAACP Milwaukee Chapter, Barbara Richards of Sierra Club Wisconsin, Pamela Ritger of Clean Wisconsin, Erick Shambarger of the City of Milwaukee Environmental Collaboration Office, Rafael Smith of Citizen Action of Wisconsin and environmental lawyer Janet Meissner Pritchard. Kovac and Moore Omokunde will co-chair the taskforce.

The Nov. 11 meeting will take place in room 301-B of the Milwaukee City Hall at 2 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.

The taskforce was established this summer and is charged with making recommendations to both the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors and Milwaukee Common Council to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 or sooner, while mitigating racial and income inequality.

Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors Chairman Theodore Lipscomb Sr. and Milwaukee Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton appointed the members of the taskforce.