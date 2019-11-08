Beloit contractor Ferd Klobucar, former AGC president, dies

Ferd and Barbara Klobucar, founders of Klobucar Construction in Beloit, and supporters of the state’s construction industry, passed away in early November.

Ferd Klobucar served as chapter president of the Associated General Contractors of Wisconsin in 1978 and was instrumental in the development of the Wisconsin AGC Construction Education Foundation, work to introduce students, parents, teachers and administrators to careers in the construction industry.

Ferd’s death was the result of a stroke. It came days after Barbara Klobucar had died at her family home in Beloit at the age of 90. The two had been married 68 years, and they are survived by their eight children, 21 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Ferd Klobucar was born in Chicago on Aug. 2, 1926 and grew up on Clyde Avenue on the south side of Chicago. In 1944, at age 17, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps, where he worked on the flight-repairing force on war-damaged B-17 and B-25 bombers. After the war, he enrolled in civil-engineering courses at Bradley University, in Peoria, Illinois.

On Sept. 15, 1951, Barbara and Ferd were married. The couple eventually moved to Beloit in 1954 and would go on to start Klobucar Construction in 1966. Over the next 50 years, the general contractor became a builder of industrial and commercial buildings throughout southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Ferd and Barbara’s sons, Jerry and Jim, serve on the leadership team at Klobucar Construction.

A visitation for family and friends was held on Friday in Beloit. Read Ferd and Barbara’s complete obituary here.