Hausera names Hayes as general manager

Pleasant Prairie-based Hausera has appointed e-commerce veteran Sean Hayes as its general manager.

Hausera is a new kind of online kitchen and bath specialty retailer that is launching this fall. Hayes is responsible for the e-commerce company’s vision and business strategies, operations and financial performance.

Hayes previously served as Hausera’s head of technology, since 2017, where he set the strategic direction for Hausera’s e-commerce platform and oversaw all IT operations. Before Hausera, Hayes served as the chief technology officer at BuySeasons Inc., an online retailer of costumes, accessories, party supplies and party décor. He began his career at Fastenal, a wholesale company that provides fasteners, hardware tools and other construction, industrial and safety products.