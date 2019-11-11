IN SEASON: Moore Construction gets to work on Oak Creek apartment project (PHOTOS)
By: Daily Reporter Staff
November 11, 2019
Contractors brave cold weather and strong wind at Nov. 5 at The Seasons at Orchard Hills project in Oak Creek. Moore Construction Services is the general contractor on the multi-family residential development, which will have 225 apartments spread out among nine 20-unit buildings, three 15-unit buildings. The 20.6 acre site will also have a clubhouse.
Steve Benning, an electrician at Pieper Electric, roughs in an electrical panel.
Dylan Nannes of R & D Thiel frames a dormer truss in one of The Seasons at Orchard Hills’ future apartments.
Sam Chartier of Northern Concrete Construction finishes a concrete stoop of a building that’s in the early stages of construction.
(Photos by Kevin Harnack)