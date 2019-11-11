Quantcast
Trending
Home / photo / IN SEASON: Moore Construction gets to work on Oak Creek apartment project (PHOTOS)

IN SEASON: Moore Construction gets to work on Oak Creek apartment project (PHOTOS)

By: Daily Reporter Staff November 11, 2019 11:58 am

Contractors brave cold weather and strong wind at Nov. 5 at The Seasons at Orchard Hills project in Oak Creek. Moore Construction Services is the general contractor on the multi-family residential development, which will have 225 apartments spread out among nine 20-unit buildings, three 15-unit buildings. The 20.6 acre site will also have a clubhouse.

(Photos by Kevin Harnack)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo