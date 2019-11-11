Oneida Engineering Solutions promotes Freeman

Oneida Engineering Solutions has promoted of Zach Freeman to design services manager.

Freeman will lead OES transportation design services, while remaining an active project manager on Wisconsin Department of Transportation and Division of Facilities Development and Management projects. He will oversee design projects and staff located in the Madison, Milwaukee and Green Bay offices.

Freeman has more than 18 years of experience at OES. He earned a bachelor’s in civil engineering from UW-Platteville in 2001 and is a registered Professional Engineer in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Texas and Florida.

OES is a tribally owned company within the Oneida ESC Group, wholly owned by the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin.