Home / Today's News / Verso mills in Maine, Wisconsin sold to Pennsylvania company

Verso mills in Maine, Wisconsin sold to Pennsylvania company

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com November 12, 2019 9:36 am

JAY, Maine (AP) — A specialty-paper producer in Pennsylvania plans to buy Verso paper mills in Jay, Maine, and Stevens Point, Wisconsin, in a deal worth $400 million.

Ohio-based Verso announced the agreement Tuesday to sell the mills to Pixelle Specialty Solutions, a privately held company in Spring Grove, Pennsylvania.

The deal, which requires stockholder approval, is expected to be completed in early 2020.

The deal calls for cash proceeds of approximately $336 million; Pixelle also would assume $35 million of pension liabilities and other adjustments. Pixelle said the deal will make it, measured by annual production, the largest specialty-paper business in the U.S.

Last summer, Verso announced plans to improve two paper machines at Jay’s Androscoggin Mill to convert from specialty papers to packaging materials.

