Bahr rejoins PRA to lead marketing, business development efforts

Mike Bahr has rejoined Plunkett Raysich Architects to lead marketing and business development efforts.

Bahr first joined PRA in 1999. He organized the firm’s Civic Design Studio, which produced notable and award-winning projects, assisted with business development efforts for civic, corporate and religious design studios, and developed evidence-based techniques to help clients directly participate in the design process.

The firm’s principals believe that his 30 years of industry experience in leading both design projects and research projects, and his empathetic approach to client goals, will provide a unique view into how to bring PRA resources to bear on addressing client needs.

Bahr welcomes all client questions and inquiries related to solving client needs. Interested clients or partners can contact him at (414) 410-2975 or mbahr@prarch.com.