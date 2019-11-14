Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Martzke helps Immel Construction with plan to transfer ownership to employees

Martzke helps Immel Construction with plan to transfer ownership to employees

By: Jimmy Nesbitt November 14, 2019 2:55 pm

Paul Martzke comes from a family of educators, but rather than follow in their footsteps he initially set out to pursue a career in architecture.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo