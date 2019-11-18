Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Second phase of American Family Insurance Amphitheater well underway (VIDEO)

Second phase of American Family Insurance Amphitheater well underway (VIDEO)

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com November 18, 2019 3:28 pm

Crews are making headway on the second phase of an overhaul of Summerfest's American Family Insurance Amphitheater — the largest building project festival organizers have ever undertaken.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo