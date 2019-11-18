Walsh joins PRA as its marketing coordinator

Hanna Walsh has recently joined Plunkett Raysich Architects’ client relations

department as a marketing coordinator.

Walsh is a 2017 graduate of UW-Madison with a degree in Business Administration,

specializing in marketing, and has previously worked in several marketing firms and within

the marketing department of a major clothing/brand company.

The selection team recognized that Walsh has an interesting background in a variety of

specialized marketing tasks and experience with a variety of tools, and brings strong

organizational skills to the team. Her inquisitive nature and positive attitude set her apart

and have allowed her to on-board quickly and contribute immediately to the firm’s pursuits.