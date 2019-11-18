Quantcast
Home / TDR People / Walsh joins PRA as its marketing coordinator

By: Associated Press November 18, 2019 8:17 pm

Hanna Walsh has recently joined Plunkett Raysich Architects’ client relations
department as a marketing coordinator.

Walsh is a 2017 graduate of UW-Madison with a degree in Business Administration,
specializing in marketing, and has previously worked in several marketing firms and within
the marketing department of a major clothing/brand company.

The selection team recognized that Walsh has an interesting background in a variety of
specialized marketing tasks and experience with a variety of tools, and brings strong
organizational skills to the team. Her inquisitive nature and positive attitude set her apart
and have allowed her to on-board quickly and contribute immediately to the firm’s pursuits.

