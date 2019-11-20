Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / BUILDING BLOCKS: Renovation of the AL. Ringling Mansion Ballroom

BUILDING BLOCKS: Renovation of the AL. Ringling Mansion Ballroom

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires November 20, 2019 10:17 am

The mansion’s ballroom – which dates to 1948, is big enough for 300 people and has a six-lane bowling alley – is being turned into a brewpub. The featured beer served there will be made according to a recipe discovered in a small box hidden under part of the mansion’s floor. The brewpub will also have a seven-barrel brewhouse, a 40-foot-long bar and a taproom.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo