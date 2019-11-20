Heiser joins H.J. Martin as a toolroom technician

Brandon Heiser has joined H.J. Martin and Son as a toolroom technician within the company’s Distribution Center. In that role, he will support tool room operations through the readying of tool orders, assistance to installers from all divisions with their tool needs, and the loading/unloading of company vehicles and trailers.

Heiser previously worked as a machine operator and assembler for seven years at KI, a contract furniture manufacturer serving the educational, business and government markets from its headquarters in Green Bay.

A native of Green Bay, Heiser holds a GED from Northeast Wisconsin Technical College.