Milwaukee Mayor Barrett to seek fifth term in office

Milwaukee Mayor Barrett to seek fifth term in office

By: Associated Press November 20, 2019 1:33 pm

Milwuakee Mayor Tom Barrett is joined by other local officials at a press conference called to announce plans for future extensions of the city’s streetcar line. Barrett wants to have the streetcar running to Milwaukee’s convention center in time for the 2020 Democratic National Convention, an event expected to draw more than 50,000 people to the city. He also is calling for money to be set aside to study possible extensions to neighborhoods just to the north and south of Milwaukee’s downtown. (Staff photo by Rick Benedict)

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett has announced he is running for a fifth term. (Staff photo by Rick Benedict)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says he is running for a fifth term in office.

Barrett made the announcement Wednesday but he has long been expected to seek another term. The Milwaukee native was a big player in the effort to bring the Democratic National Convention to the city next year.

Barrett was first elected in 2004. The Democrat ran for governor twice against then-Gov. Scott Walker but was defeated in 2010 and in 2012 when Walker survived a recall election.

Barrett is entering what is already a crowded field of mayoral candidates. Eight others are running, including Alderman Anthony Zielinski and state Sen. Lena Taylor.

Before becoming mayor, Barrett was a state legislator and served five terms in Congress.

The election is April 7 next year.

