Quantcast
Trending
Home / 2019 Hard Hat Safety Awards / 2019 Hard Hat Safety Awards: Even with recent strides, industry looking for ways to improve its record

2019 Hard Hat Safety Awards: Even with recent strides, industry looking for ways to improve its record

By: Rick Benedict November 20, 2019 12:00 pm

By Nate Beck and Chuck Slothower BridgeTower Media Newswires Many of the essentials to maintaining a safe job site aren’t flashy. Industry experts say preventing injuries and accidents simply comes down to instilling a habit of taking safety seriously. And although the construction industry has made strides in reducing the rate of jobsite injuries in recent years, preventing ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo