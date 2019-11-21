Braun joins JP Cullen

Tricia Braun, former deputy secretary and chief operating officer of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., has joined the JP Cullen team at the construction management and general contracting firm as director of client strategies.

Braun has over 20 years of economic development leadership experience and has been recognized as a North American Top 50 Economic Developer. While at WEDC, she led significant projects such as siting HARIBO’s first North American manufacturing facility in Wisconsin, as well as the launch of the state’s first-ever talent attraction marketing and outreach campaign. She also brings experience from her time as the director of economic development for the city of Riverside, California, where she led the attraction of numerous major commercial and industrial projects that brought thousands of new jobs to the city, according to a news release from JP Cullen.

In her new role at JP Cullen, Braun will focus her efforts on growing JP Cullen’s Industrial Division. In addition, she will be a valuable resource for clients as they plan for the growth of their businesses with her background in economic and community development.