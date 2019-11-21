Walbec Group adds Thomsen as director of business development

The Walbec Group family of companies — composed of Zenith Tech, Payne & Dolan, Northeast Asphalt, Construction Resources Management, and Premier Concrete, has hired Stephanie Thomsen to serve as the director of business development, the first time the company has established a business development position.

As the director of business development, Thomsen will help expand existing relationships, build new customer connections and develop non-traditional business opportunities for the companies, with a primary focus on Zenith Tech.

Thomsen will partner with organizations who stand to benefit from the Group’s engineering and construction experience with complex infrastructure issues. Thomsen’s background in civil engineering and project management will help her identify how the companies can provide value and coordination to owners through the multitude of services offered.

Previously, Thomsen served municipal and transportation clients as a project manager for a consulting engineering firm in Madison focusing on clients in the Madison, Milwaukee and the Illinois areas for over 14 years. Thomsen graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering and emphasis in Environmental Engineering. She is a licensed Professional Engineer in Wisconsin and Illinois and an Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure Envision™ Sustainability Professional.