Foxconn picks two firms to build out Green Bay innovation center

Foxconn Technology Group announced Monday it has picked two contractors to turn a property it owns in Green Bay into a so-called Innovation Center — more than a year after first seeking proposals for the job.

Foxconn put out a request for proposals in September 2018 calling for the overhaul of a space it bought in Green Bay’s Watermark building, 301 N. Washington Ave., for $9.5 million. The tech giant announced Monday it has picked the architecture, engineering and environmental firm ISG and the contractor DeLeers Construction to build out the 4,800-square-foot second-floor space.

Initially, Foxconn had said its Green Bay innovation center would have 200 employees working on 8K+5G display screens. But a news release the company issued Monday said the space would be used for events. Although Foxconn has purchased offices for innovation centers in cities such as Eau Claire and Racine, the company hadn’t yet announced contractors to overhaul these spaces.

A spokeswoman didn’t directly answer whether the Green Bay innovation center would employ 200 workers as the company previously said.

“Foxconn remains committed to creating 13,000 jobs and Foxconn Place Green Bay will play a strategic role for the company’s long term success in Wisconsin,” Foxconn said in a statement.

Both ISG and DeLeers will begin work designing the space and submit plans to the city of Green Bay for approval, according to the news release, which did not specify when the construction work would begin. Both firms were chosen for their “wealth” of understanding the Green Bay market, according to Foxconn. DeLeers has its main offices in DePere. ISG, whose main offices are in Minnesota, moved into an office in the WaterMark building in 2019.

“In tandem with moving into our 75th year, we are excited and ready to service the needs of Foxconn,” said Jim DeLeers, president of DeLeers Constriction, in a statement.