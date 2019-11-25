Hickey joins H.J. Martin as installation project manager

John Hickey, holder of nearly a decade-and-a-half of retail and commercial experience in new construction and remodeling, has joined H.J. Martin and Son as a project manager within the company’s National Installation division. In that position, he will service the national retail clients of H.J. Martin and Son by managing all project activities, including preliminary estimates, budgets, scheduling, job site activity coordination and project close-out.

Hickey has spent nearly 14 years as a project manager with three other construction firms in Green Bay. His responsibilities with those companies included job site supervision, development and maintenance of project schedules, creation of subcontractor scopes and contracts, estimation, and management of customer relationships.

Hickey’s first position out of college was with Best Built. He subsequently spent 11 years with Immel Construction. Most recently, Hickey worked for RODAC Development & Construction.

A 2005 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with a bachelor’s degree in building construction management, Hickey worked as a carpenter, commercial laborer and residential framer throughout his college years.