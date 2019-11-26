Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / Appeals court invalidates DOT’s offer for church land (UPDATE)

Appeals court invalidates DOT’s offer for church land (UPDATE)

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com November 26, 2019 10:48 am

A Wisconsin appeals court has sided with an Appleton-area Lutheran Church that sought to prevent the Wisconsin Department of Transportation from taking land for a highway project.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo