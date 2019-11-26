Evers signs wetlands-credits bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bill that requires developers to purchase wetland mitigation credits within whatever watersheds they’re working in.

The Department of Natural Resources requires the creation or preservation of other wetlands as a condition of receiving an individual permit allowing the dredging or filling in of wetlands. Builders can satisfy those conditions by purchasing credits from a mitigation bank located anywhere in Wisconsin. Banks are a stash of credits generated by other developers who created or preserved wetlands.

The Republican-sponsored bill requires builders to buy credits from banks in affected watersheds. The DNR could allow purchases from other watersheds to better serve conservation goals, however.

Evers signed the bill privately on Monday.