raSmith employees earn certifications

As a multi-year top workplace award recipient, raSmith promotes the growth of its employees. Encouraging career advancement through continual learning for all staff is a distinguishing feature of the firm.

Robin Waier, human resources generalist, has earned the Senior Professional in Human Resources certification from the HR Certification Institute. HRCI certifications allow individuals to show mastery in human resources principles. Waier has been employed with raSmith for three years.

Tracy Diamond and Debra Enderby, administrative assistants, have earned the Certified Administrative Professional certification from the International Association of Administrative Professionals. IAAP is a 501 (c)(6) registered not-for-profit professional association for administrative professionals. Diamond has been employed with raSmith for four years; Enderby for six years.