VanderBloemen Hietpas Group hires Dengel as principal

Certified public accountants VanderBloemen Hietpas Group has hired Andrew Dengel as principal for the firm’s offices in Fond du Lac, Mayville and Juneau.

Dengel brings more than 15 years of experience in the financial services industry. Over the years, he has held nearly all positions in retail banking in branches over southeast Wisconsin and beyond. Most recently, he was the branch manager at US Bank in Fond du Lac.

Dengel has spent most of his career concentrating on customer relationships through personal service and with sound financial and business advice and serving the community through his volunteer work in many non-profit organizations. His passion for providing exceptional client experience, his community service as well as his extensive management skills will be used to lead the firm’s offices in Fond du Lac and Dodge counties and will be an asset to all seven of the VanderBloemen Offices in Mequon, Fond du Lac, Mayville, Juneau and Waukesha, Wisconsin, and Cedar Rapids, Iowa.