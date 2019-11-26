Werner Electric Supply named to Deloitte’s Wisconsin 75

Werner Electric Supply, a business-to-business distributor of electrical materials and supplies, ranked No. 51 on Deloitte’s Wisconsin 75™, a ranking of the 75 largest private companies in Wisconsin, based on sales revenue.

The awards program has been celebrating the achievements of the largest privately held businesses headquartered in the state of Wisconsin since 2003. It recognizes more than just revenue, highlighting contributions to the community, the people who build the businesses, and the overall Wisconsin economy of which they are a part.

To be eligible for Deloitte’s Wisconsin 75 recognition, companies must have a majority ownership by an individual(s), family, employee stock ownership plan, or private equity firm. Public companies are eligible when greater than 50 percent of the value or vote of the shares are owned by individuals, family, an employee stock ownership plan, or private equity. Additionally, companies must have annual sales revenue of at least $50,000. The Wisconsin 75 excludes cooperatives and accounting, tax, legal, and consulting service companies.

Werner Electric Supply has made Deloitte’s Wisconsin 75 list 17 times and was listed at No. 51 in 2019.