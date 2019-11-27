Coroner IDs man found dead in collapsed part of building

Quantcast
By: Associated Press November 27, 2019 12:54 pm

Authorities respond and search for a missing worker following a building collapse at a construction site, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in downtown Cincinnati. Turner Construction announced that four injured workers were released from the hospital late Monday night, but search and rescue crews worked through the night in search of one missing worker. (Kareem Elgazzar/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

CINCINNATI (AP) — A coroner’s office has identified the worker found dead after he had been missing more than a day in an Ohio building that partially collapsed.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identified the worker as 58-year-old Preston Todd Delph, of Hebron, Kentucky. He was found dead Tuesday in the rubble at an unfinished downtown Cincinnati building.

Authorities and construction officials say Delph was checking for signs of structural stress and concrete seepage as concrete was poured on a temporary floor above him Monday.

At least four workers were treated and released from hospitals after the floor collapsed. The construction site isn’t accessible to the public.

Construction officials say Delph was employed by Gateway Concrete Forming. A man answering the phone Wednesday at Gateway said they had no immediate comment.

