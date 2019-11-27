Kraus-Anderson hires Mason as project manager

Kraus-Anderson has hired Jen Mason as a project manager in the company’s Madison office.

Mason comes to Kraus-Anderson from Fitchburg-based Tri-North Builders, where she served as a senior project manager, overseeing Wisconsin projects for Pick n’ Save, Frensenius Kidney Care Dialysis Center in Madison and UW-FDL student housing in Fond du Lac. She also served as a project manager for Madison-based C.G. Schmidt and Neenah-based Miron Construction.

Mason earned a bachelor’s in Construction Engineering and Management from Purdue University; a master’s in Construction Engineering and Management; and a Master’s Certificate in Business, Environment and Social Responsibility from the University of Wisconsin. She also holds several industry certificates, including LEED Accredited Professional.