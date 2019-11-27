Quantcast
Trending
Home / TDR People / Kraus-Anderson hires Mason as project manager

Kraus-Anderson hires Mason as project manager

By: Daily Reporter Staff November 27, 2019 9:59 am

Jen Mason

Jen Mason

Kraus-Anderson has hired Jen Mason as a project manager in the company’s Madison office.

Mason comes to Kraus-Anderson from Fitchburg-based Tri-North Builders, where she served as a senior project manager, overseeing Wisconsin projects for Pick n’ Save, Frensenius Kidney Care Dialysis Center in Madison and UW-FDL student housing in Fond du Lac.  She also served as a project manager for Madison-based C.G. Schmidt and Neenah-based Miron Construction.

Mason earned a bachelor’s in Construction Engineering and Management from Purdue University; a master’s in Construction Engineering and Management; and a Master’s Certificate in Business, Environment and Social Responsibility from the University of Wisconsin. She also holds several industry certificates, including LEED Accredited Professional.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo