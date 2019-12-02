Contractors work on Nov. 26 on the Fly Theater at The Wilderness Resort in the Wisconsin Dells. Holtz Builders is the general contractor on the 23,899-square-foot, five-story building, which will house both an amusement ride and a large domed 4-D theater screen. Moviegoers will feel wind, mist, vibrations and movements while they are in their seats. The building will also have a new lobby, lounge space and offices. The project is expected to be complete later next year. (Photos by Kevin Harnack)
Home / Commercial Construction / Crews get to work on theater project in Wisconsin Dells’ Wilderness Resort (PHOTOS)