Crews get to work on theater project in Wisconsin Dells’ Wilderness Resort (PHOTOS)

Contractors work on Nov. 26 on the Fly Theater at The Wilderness Resort in the Wisconsin Dells. Holtz Builders is the general contractor on the 23,899-square-foot, five-story building, which will house both an amusement ride and a large domed 4-D theater screen. Moviegoers will feel wind, mist, vibrations and movements while they are in their seats. The building will also have a new lobby, lounge space and offices. The project is expected to be complete later next year. (Photos by Kevin Harnack)

David Niesen of Rural Masonry mixes mortar while a future elevator shaft rises behind him. Joe VanderWerff of Zimmerman Plumbing hollows out a section of footing wall so a storm drain can be run through it. Garrick Staveness of Zimmerman Plumbing cuts a section of PVC pipe for use in a storm drain.



