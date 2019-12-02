Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / Feds accuse De Pere firm of fraud, threats in home-improvement work

Feds accuse De Pere firm of fraud, threats in home-improvement work

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com December 2, 2019 3:28 pm

Federal prosecutors are suing a De Pere contractor over allegations that is has been misleading customers into taking on high-risk construction loans, giving bogus information to lenders and threatening anyone who has complained of shoddy or stalled projects.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo