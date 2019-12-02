Four firms win $31 million in contracts on Foxconn plant

Foxconn Technology Group has awarded more than $31 million to four companies for work related to the massive factory that’s under construction at its campus in Mount Pleasant.

The company announced Monday that it has awarded contracts in response to bids initially sought in early August. Together called 5D, the bid solicitations called for various sorts of mechanical, electrical and plumbing projects at the fabrication plant. The latest contract award brings to about $350 million the total value of the work being overseen by a joint venture formed by Gilbane and Exyte.

Foxconn is nearing the completion of roof construction at its 1 million-square-foot factory, a project that has had three crews scrambling to keep up with an aggressive schedule. The company hopes to have its factory up and running by the end of next year.

“With roof installation well underway heading into the winter season, we’re thrilled to be continuing our progress and maintaining our aggressive construction schedule,” Foxconn said in a statement.

Of the four companies to win contracts in this latest round of bidding, two have their main offices in Illinois, although both have a presence in Wisconsin. The winners of the latest contracts are: