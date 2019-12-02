High-tech snowplows on order to help Dane County drivers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Help is on the way for Dane County drivers who have been trying to travel busy highways in times of bad winter weather.

The Capital Times reports that Dane County Executive Joe Parisi included $2 million budget for a new type of snowplow that would be towed behind a truck and allow one truck to clear two lanes of highway at the same time.

The county plans to buy four tow plows and heavy-duty quad-axle trucks. The new technology should improve the county’s ability to keep traffic moving on busy four-lane highways during winter storms.

“It takes teamwork and coordination on behalf of our snowplow drivers to help maintain public safety on our roads all winter long,” Parisi said in a statement.

Keeping Dane County’s roads clear during winter is difficult because of a growing population and the need for more multi-lane highways, Parisi said.

“My 2020 budget includes the investments we need to keep pace with our growing infrastructure and clear our roads of ice and snow during major winter weather events,” Parisi said.

Parisi also set aside $1.4 million for the purchase of four more tri-axle highway trucks to help clear roads.