Werner promotes Wiedemeier to COO

Werner Electric Supply has promoted Craig Wiedemeier as it’s first-ever chief operating officer.

Wiedemeier has been with Werner Electric for more than seven years. In his previous role as vice president of operations, he led the company’s move to its new corporate headquarters and regional distribution center in 2016. He also implemented cutting-edge technology, created scalability, and improved Werner Electric’s flexibility to meet customers’ ever-changing needs.

In his new role as COO, Wiedemeier will lead the creation of a dedicated customer experience team. While promoting faster response times, the dedicated customer experience team will focus on maximizing value-added support to best manage every customer experience.

In addition, Wiedemeier will drive the focus for an increased investment in information technology. This investment will advance modernization efforts, provide updates to customer relationship management software, and encompass a complete reconstruction of the current website and online ordering system.