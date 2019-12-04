Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / BUILDING BLOCKS: The Dörr Hotel

BUILDING BLOCKS: The Dörr Hotel

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires December 4, 2019 2:58 pm

The Dörr Hotel will be the first such project built in northern Door County in 20 years. It is being put up on a site that has been vacant for nine years. It is intended to be the replacement for the former Helm’s Four Season Hotel, which had 45 rooms.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo