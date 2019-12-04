Quantcast
Firm that boasts about building border wall gets contract

Firm that boasts about building border wall gets contract

By: Associated Press December 4, 2019 10:38 am

BISMARCK, N.D. — A North Dakota company that has long claimed it can build a U.S.-Mexico border wall cheaper and faster than competitors has been awarded a contract to construct part of such a structure in Yuma, Arizona.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded the contract to Fisher Sand and Gravel. The company will receive nearly $270 million of a $400 million contract to design and build physical barriers along about 31 miles of the southern border.

Company President Tommy Fisher is a GOP supporter and has appeared on conservative media touting his company as the best pick for building the wall that President Donald Trump has made a priority.

The company unsuccessfully sued the government in April when it was not awarded a similar contract.

