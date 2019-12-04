Quantcast
Trending
Home / Today's News / UW-Madison custodian dies from injuries suffered in fall

UW-Madison custodian dies from injuries suffered in fall

By: Associated Press December 4, 2019 10:14 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Officials at the University of Wisconsin-Madison say a school employee has died from injuries suffered in a fall.

The university says Roberto Vergara was working on campus when he fell while leaving a building and hit his head on the sidewalk on Saturday.

Another employee called 911, and Vergara was taken by ambulance to a hospital. UW-Madison says he died Monday.

Vergara began working at the university in September 2009. He was employed in custodial services. The university is investigating along with the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo