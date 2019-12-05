Quantcast
ON THE LEVEL: Bahr sets bar high in return to Plunkett Raysich

ON THE LEVEL: Bahr sets bar high in return to Plunkett Raysich

By: Jimmy Nesbitt December 5, 2019 10:47 am

A familiar face has returned to Plunkett Raysich Architects. Mike Bahr, who first joined the firm in 1999, has come back to PRA to oversee its marketing and business development.

