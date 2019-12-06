Riley reaches 4-year safety milestone

Riley Construction hit 1,460 days without a lost time injury on Nov. 29, equal to about 1.4 million man hours. More than 900 total employees have worked during the timeframe.

Riley believes that every accident is preventable, and that philosophy is embedded into every project through a combination of field procedures and ongoing safety training. Riley’s No. 1 goal is for all employees, subcontractors and clients to return home to their families safely every evening.

Riley’s workers compensation Experience Modification Rate is .55%, which is 45% lower than the national average.